Koti Reddy's supporters join Congress as TRS leader plays second fiddle to Nomula Marsimhaiah

NALGONDA: In what came as a shock to Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Nagarjunasagar constituency, hundreds of its members joined Congress on Monday in the presence of senior leader K Jana Reddy. The reasons for these members switching parties involve a lot of infighting between TRS leaders Nomula Marsimhaiah and MC Koti Reddy.

The TRS had announced the ticket for Nomula Narsimhaiah, who had in 2014 lost to Congress’ K Jana Reddy. TRS leader MC Koti Reddy had lobbied hard for the ticket but when he failed to get it, he dissented against the party. Sensing the situation, ministers G Jagadish Reddy and KT Rama Rao summoned Reddy to Hyderabad to convince him to stay in the party.

After the discussions, Reddy pledged his allegiance to TRS yet again. But his followers were going to have none of this. They asked Reddy to exit the party and contest as an Independent. He refused. Disappointed by their leader playing second fiddle to Narsimhaiah, they decided to join Congress.

Welcoming the new members, K Jana Reddy assured them Congress would come to power after the elections. “TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao failed to fulfil any of his party’s promises. He gave more importance to welfare of his family as opposed to welfare of the people. But we will govern the State well. As soon as Congress comes to power, we will release a DSC notification to fill thousands of posts,” he said.

TRS leaders and municipality councillors join Cong in Huzurabad

Karimnagar/Peddapalli: Intensifying its poll campaign in Huzurabad and Manthani Assembly constituencies, the Congress party organised a series of rallies on Monday. During a rally in Jammikunta — which comes under Huzurabad constituency — led by TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, several TRS party leaders & Huzurabad municipality councillors joined Congress party.