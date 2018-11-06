Home States Telangana

Serlingampally, Quthubullapur citizens mull mass nominations to bring focus on local problems

In a bid to draw attention to the severe industrial pollution choking the two constituencies of west zone, affected citizens are mulling whether to file nominations in hundreds of numbers.

Published: 06th November 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image for representational purpose only.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the residents of Serlingampally and Quthubullapur constituencies be able to pull off a repeat of the 1996 Lok Sabha elections when Nalgonda had pitched over 480 candidates? In a bid to draw attention to the severe industrial pollution choking the two constituencies of west zone, affected citizens are mulling whether to file nominations in hundreds of numbers to draw national attention on the issue, much like what activists in Nalgonda had done, leading to the polls getting delayed.

In 1996 Nalgonda’s Jala Sadhana Samithi, fed up with the persistent issue of fluoride in groundwater, filed over 500 nominations in a bid to derail the voting process. Ultimately there were 480 contestants in the fray and the Election Commission, instead of the regular ballot sheet, was forced not only to reprint sheets which were the size of a newspaper, but also increase the size of ballot box and extend the poll timing, throwing the normal process haywire. The residents of Serlingampally are hoping to pull off something similar.

“Apart from this we are also planning to consider the NOTA option in large numbers to send out a message to the political establishment that we are unsatisfied with their governance. It is the only way to show our numbers and how serious we are about the issue,” noted Uma Maheshwar, a resident of Nallagandala.In 1996 these electoral stunts ensured that the polls got delayed by over a month, allowing the national attention on the fluoride poisoning of the groundwater that left thousands crippled and putting the politicos in the dock.

The residents of Serlingampally and Quthubullapur are hoping that these elections, 22 years later, may throw more light not only on the issue of gaseous emissions let out from the various industrial clusters on far west side of the city, but also highlight their day to day issues plaguing the constituency.

“I have been here for seven years and heard the same promises repeated. Honestly, urban civic issues have taken a back seat. The roads, the drainage, the constant traffic need focused intervention, however there has been very little political will to mend these,” added Uma Maheshwar.

However, with high security deposits, they may not be able to pull off the stunt as after the 1996 instance, the EC hiked the deposit amount from `250 for Assembly election to `10,000 to dissuade citizens from using this as means of protest. However, these residents are motivated.

The Nalgonda model

In 1996, Nalgonda’s Jala Sadhana Samithi, fed up with the persistent issue of fluoride in groundwater, filed over 500 nominations in a bid to derail voting process. The EC was forced not only to reprint sheets which were the size of a newspaper, but also increase the size of ballot box and extend the poll timing, throwing the poll process haywire. The electoral stunts ensured that the polls got delayed by over a month, allowing the national attention on the fluoride poisoning of the groundwater that left thousands crippled

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nalgonda Serlingampally Quthubullapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp