Telangana elections: Randomisation of EVMs, VVPATs on November 12, 13

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The exercise of two-stage randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) for Hyderabad district covering 15 Assembly constituencies would be taken up on November 12 and 13.

The First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs had been carried out at Victory Play Ground, Chaderghat last month in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties where Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar and Hyderabad District Election Officer M Dana Kishore took part. All EVMs and VVPATs for 15 Assembly constituencies are presently stored in the indoor complex of VPG in the presence of strong security round the clock.

How randomisation will be done

GHMC officials told Express that a two-stage randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs will also be done next week. In the first stage, all the EVMs and VVPATs stored will be randomised by the Hyderabad DEO through EVM Tracking Software (ETS) in the presence of the representatives of the recognised political parties for Assembly Constituency-wise allocation.

After randomisation, they would be dispatched to the respective Returning Officers (ROs) of 15 Assembly constituencies In the second stage, randomisation will be done at RO level before candidate setting of EVMs and VVPATs for polling station-wise allocation. This would be done in the presence of General Observer of ECI and the contesting candidates or their agents.