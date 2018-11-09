Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to contest elections in Telangana, says TRS leader Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader Harish Rao on Thursday released an open letter, addressed to AP Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, asking him explanations for 19 ‘conspiracies hatched by him against TS’. Rao said that ‘anti-Telangana’ Naidu did not have the moral right to contest elections in the State.

“Naidu is out to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh and it is for this reason he is trying to win at least five or six seats here in Telangana,” Rao said, adding that “‘wicked Naidu’ had always acted against Telangana.”

“Naidu was responsible for stopping the formation of TS, when the BJP came to power at the Centre,” Rao said. In the open letter, Harish Rao asked 19 questions to Naidu.