SCR guards get tablet PCs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway took another step forward in its journey of progressive transformation. SCR General Manager, Vinod Kumar Yadav inaugurated and handed over the newly introduced tablet PC’s and modern trolley bags to guards for the first time on Thursday at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

He handed over the Tablet PC and Trolley Bag to the working guard of the Secunderabad-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express along with five other senior guards. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the introduction of a tablet computer and trolley bags will unburden the guards and help them work better. The tablet PCs are loaded with Working Time Table, General and Service Rules, Accident Manual etc., and facilitate the staff from referring to big bundle of books carried every time.