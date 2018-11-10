Demand to postpone exams in Satavahana University rejected

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Chaos prevails in Satavahana University after the students’ demand to postpone the semester exams, due to the incomplete syllabus, have been rejected by the registrar on Friday. University students along with leaders of the Telangana Vidyanthula Vedika students’ union, submitted a memorandum to the U Umesh Kumar, the university registrar.

Speaking to Express, Umesh Kumar said that there will be no change in the schedule of semester exam, set to begin from November 24. The only change will be on voting day and counting while the remaining exams will continue as usual, he confirmed. There is still 14 days left for the exams to begin and the syllabus can be covered using extra classes, he said.

If the examinations are postponed, the whole academic schedule will be affected, delaying the rest of exams as well, thus there is no question of postponing them, he explained. Led by Telangana Vidyanthula Vedika district general secretary Korimi Suryudu, the students want the exams to be postponed to December so there is enough time to complete the syllabus. One academic year is completed in a period of six months and the university has been unable to complete even a single semester, said the Telangana Vidyanthula Vedika leader. It is unfair for the students to sit for exams when the syllabus has not been covered entirely, he said. Additionally, the students have warned of laying seize on Satavahana university if the exams are not postponed appropriately.