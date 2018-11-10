Home States Telangana

Demand to postpone exams in Satavahana University rejected

Chaos prevails in Satavahana University after the students’ demand to postpone the semester exams, due to incomplete syllabus, have been rejected by the registrar on Friday.

Published: 10th November 2018 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Chaos prevails in Satavahana University after the students’ demand to postpone the semester exams, due to the incomplete syllabus, have been rejected by the registrar on Friday. University students along with leaders of the Telangana Vidyanthula Vedika students’ union, submitted a memorandum to the U Umesh Kumar, the university registrar.

Speaking to Express, Umesh Kumar said that there will be no change in the schedule of semester exam, set to begin from November 24. The only change will be on voting day and counting while the remaining exams will continue as usual, he confirmed. There is still 14 days left for the exams to begin and the syllabus can be covered using extra classes, he said.

If the examinations are postponed, the whole academic schedule will be affected, delaying the rest of exams as well, thus there is no question of postponing them, he explained. Led by Telangana Vidyanthula Vedika district general secretary Korimi Suryudu, the students want the exams to be postponed to December so there is enough time to complete the syllabus. One academic year is completed in a period of six months and the university has been unable to complete even a single semester, said the Telangana Vidyanthula Vedika leader. It is unfair for the students to sit for exams when the syllabus has not been covered entirely, he said. Additionally, the students have warned of laying seize on Satavahana university if the exams are not postponed appropriately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satavahana University Satavahana Student Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp