MBT slams anti-Muslim references in new book on Telangana history

HYDERABAD: The Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) on Friday slammed a new history book -- written by Telangana Rashtra Samithi co-founder Veeramalla Prakash Rao and edited by a retired State bureaucrat -- in which Muslim rulers of the Deccan were allegedly compared to colonial rulers.

Prakash Rao’s book, “History of Telangana” which was edited by A K Goel, a former advisor at the State government’s Planning & Energy Department and with a foreword by former MP M Narayan Reddy, says that the colonisation of the State “started in 1323 AD after the end of Kakatiyas’ rule”.

MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan said, “They have compared Muslim Kings who ruled Deccan as colonial rulers. This is a blatant lie and pure distortion of history. The Muslim kings of Deccan were all born Indians and believed in democracy and secularism. What hurts more is the foreword of the book which was written by Pandit M Narayan Reddy (former Member of Parliament) who writes colonisation of Telangana started in 1323 AD after the end Kakatiyas rule.”

“He also says that the Bahmani Kingdom opened the “floodgates” for subsequent conquests by Muslim rulers in south India. In his entire introduction there is nothing but the diatribe against the rule of the foreigners over Telangana,” he said.