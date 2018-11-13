Ayesha rape-murder case: Registrar general submits report on destruction of evidence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of destruction of evidence in an appeal pending in connection with rape and murder of B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera at her hostel in Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada in 2007, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday warned that it would not spare those responsible for destruction of objects like clothes and other material of the victim (Ayesha) which were seized by the police from the crime scene.

While adjourning the case hearing by two weeks to peruse the report submitted by the registrar general who enquired into the issue, the bench said that it would examine the issue of entrusting the case to CBI. The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was dealing with petitions filed separately by Syed Iqbal Basha and Shamshad Begum, parents of Ayesha, seeking a court monitored probe, and Prof Rama S Melkote and two others seeking reinvestigation into case to punish the real culprits.

During hearing, special counsel of AP Krishna Prakash, appearing for SIT, submitted it would be difficult even for CBI to probe in the absence of evidence. Meanwhile, petitioners’ counsel told the court that the government has so far failed to take action against the erring officials who earlier probed the case.

After hearing both sides, the bench made it clear that the investigating officers have to face the punishment. While adjourning the case, the bench that it would examine entrusting the case to CBI.