Home States Telangana

Medical information of Telangana now at fingertips

People are caught up in critical situations will be able access all the information, right hospital, availability of specialist physicians, with just a tap on their mobile phone screens. 

Published: 13th November 2018 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone, Iphone, Technology

Image for representational purpose only | FIle | AP

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imagine one’s relative or a close friend sustains a serious head injury in a remote village or a not-so-well-connected urban locality. And they have absolutely no idea where the nearest hospital is. And even if they do, they are not sure whether that particular clinic or hospital has the facility to treat such injuries. In such situations, lack of information on hospitals and the availability of specialist doctors could prove fatal.

Quite scary! Isn’t it?
But thanks to an initiative of the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence (CBHI), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, such scenarios will be thing of the past.
The National Health Resource Repository (NHRR), a nationwide exercise which is being carried out in Telangana too, is a project taken up by Central Bureau of Health Intelligence to specifically address such issues. 

Once this ambitious project of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is completed, people who are caught up in such critical situations will be able access all the information, the right hospital ­— private or government, the availability of specialist physicians, diagnostic labs and pharmacies, with just a tap on their mobile phone screens. 

As of now only information on big government and corporate hospitals is available online.
Under the project, enumerators trained in collecting data have already started visiting every locality and street, even in remote villages, including those in Telangana, to collect the details of every healthcare establishment, which will be listed in National Health Resource Repository (NHRR). 

According to senior regional director with Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare Dr Anuradha Medoju, apart from the details of the hospitals and clinics, the repository will also have details of available doctors, their specialisations, blood banks, diagnostics labs and pharmacies.

“Photos and location of these establishments in online maps will be made accessible to people. Those who are in a new locality or whoever want to know hospitals, clinics available around them would be able to know the details made available under NHRR,” Dr Anuradha Medoju said. 

She said that the implementation committee’s first meeting was held recently and the enumerators were instructed not to ignore even a single lane or bylane. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medical info hospital information Central Bureau of Health Intelligence inistry of Health and Family Welfare

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp