Congress and TDP announce second lists

Hyderabad: Both Congress and TDP announced second lists with 10 and 2 candidates respectively, after extensive exercise. While Congress announced its second list with 10 candidates on Wednesday morning after hectic parleys in Delhi, TDP announced list with two candidates in the night. As Monday is the last day for filing nominations, even the third lists of Congress and TDP are likely to be released on Thursday.

While firebrand P Vishnuvardhan Reddy has been given Jubilee Hills constituency, chief spokesperson Dasoju Shravan, who rose to fame within the party by translating Rahul Gandhi's speeches, was given Khairatabad constituency, thus Congress retaining both seats with it, though TDP bargained for one among both.

Senior leaders Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Marri Shashidhar Reddy got a raw deal even in the second list, giving weight to the speculation that TJS chief Professor Kodandaram might contest from Jangaon constituency, which was represented by Ponnala in the past.

Coming to TDP second list, Sama Ranga Reddy has been given Ibrahimpatnam constituency while Ganesh Gupta has been roped in for Rajendranagar constituency.

With 75 Congress contestants, 11 TDP contestants and 3 CPI contestants being finalised, a clarity has dawned on, who will take on TRS on behalf of Grand Alliance in most of the constituencies.

Senior leader Gandra Venkat Ramana Reddy has been given his traditional seat Bhupalpalle. In spite of dissenters protest, Ramesh Rathod who has joined Congress from TRS just two months ago, was given Khanapur seat.

Congress Second list :

Khanapur (ST) - Ramesh Rathod

Yellareddy - Jajala Surender

Dharmapuri (SC) - Adluri Laxman Kumar

Sircilla - KK Mahendar Reddy

Medchal - K Laxma Reddy

Khairatabad - Sravan Dasoju

Jubilee Hills - P Vishnuvardhan Reddy

Shadnagar - C Pratap Reddy

Bhupalpalle - Gandra Venkat Ramana Reddy

Palair - Kandala Upender Reddy

TDP second list :

Ibrahimpatnam - Sama Ranga Reddy

Rajendranagar - Ganesh Gupta.