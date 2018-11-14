Home States Telangana

‘Dharna Chowk’ will now live up to its name

Holding peaceful protests is part of democracy, and suppressing them , the court observed. 

Published: 14th November 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the State government, a division bench of the High Court directed the State on Tuesday to accord permissions to hold the protest in the square. Holding peaceful protests is part of democracy, the court observed. 

Imposing unreasonable restrictions on such protests was against the Constitution. It was the state’s obligation to ensure that proper precautions are taken to avert any untoward incident and the police could impose reasonable restrictions to maintain law and order, the bench added and made it clear that its order would be in force for the next six weeks.

Special counsel of Telangana S Sharat Kumar while opposing the petitioners’ contentions urged the court not to lift the ban as there was an increase in the population near Dharna Chowk and claimed local residents would face a lot of inconveniences if the place, where several educational institutions, private hospitals and so on were located, was allowed to be used as a protest site. 

The bench made it clear that any party or persons who intend to hold protests lawfully have to obtain prior permission from the authorities concerned and that the latter may impose reasonable restrictions in accordance with law and directed TS to permit assembly at Dharna Chowk. But the order would not be applicable to unlawfully meets. The bench then adjourned the case by six weeks.

Activists welcome decision

Activists across the board have welcomed the court directive, calling it a victory. “It is a great victory for us and people’s movement. I had filed a PIL three months ago and today we finally have the Dharna Chowk—which has been the venue where people voiced their issues for the last 30 years—opened,” said PL Vishweshwar Rao, Convenor of the Dharna Chowk Protection Committee.
Sharing similar views Sajaya Kakarla, a woman’s rights activist, welcomed the move by the High Court. “This is an example of how true collective pressure on government can work in favour of the people to right to dissent,” said Sanjaya.  

A dharna to celebrate

For Dharana Chowk Protection Group, comprising over 150 organisations, the journey has not been an easy one. The group even took their protest for ‘the right to protest’ to the nation’s capital, staging an agitation at Jantar Mantar. “The government wanted to postpone this judgement, it did not file a counter reply for long,” said Vishweshwar Rao. 

