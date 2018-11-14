Home States Telangana

US sees 5.4% more Indian students: Report

This marks the fifth consecutive year that the total number of students pursuing higher education in the United States has grown.

Published: 14th November 2018

India-US trade

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of Indians studying in the United States increased by 5.4 per cent over the last year to 1.96 lakh, according to the 2018 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, released on Tuesday.  This marks the fifth consecutive year that the total number of students pursuing higher education in the United States has grown.

As per the report, Indians make up for nearly 18 per cent of all international students in the United States, surpassed only by China. India also provided the second highest amount of graduate students and fourth-most undergraduates. Apart from that, the number of American students studying in India increased to 4,704 – 12.5 per cent more than the year before.

Speaking at the US-Indian Educational Foundation (USIEF), Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Joseph Pomper said, “Looking at the past 10 years of data, the number of Indians going to the United States has doubled. The reasons are clear: Indian students are looking for a great education and the United States continues to offer this.”

Pomper also stated that the Embassy continues to see well qualified Indians applying to study in the United States as well as record attendance at US university fairs held across the country.  In 2017-18, US colleges and universities hosted more than 1 million international students for the third consecutive year. This marks the 12th consecutive year of expansion. Top places of origin were China, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, Mexico, and Brazil.  

