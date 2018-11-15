Home States Telangana

Mystery ailment hits 100 at Rohingya camp

Speculation of a malaria outbreak was ruled out after medical tests came out negative.

Published: 15th November 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Doping

Tests for dengue, chikungunya and other diseases will be conducted on Thursday to identify the cause of the infection to control its spread.

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 100 Rohingya living in camps at Balapur have developed mild to severe fever in the past one-and-a-half weeks sending the Health Department into a tizzy. Speculation of a malaria outbreak was ruled out after medical tests came out negative.  Tests for dengue, chikungunya and other diseases will be conducted on Thursday to identify the cause of the infection to control its spread. Blood samples will be collected and sent to Central Diagnostic Laboratory.

Apart from fever, some have developed rashes and joint pains. It is not yet understood if all of the patients are suffering from the same ailment. Officials from the Health Department said around 2,000 people (400 to 500 families) from Myanmar have been living in the refugee camps for the past five years. Around two days ago, officials received an alert that a large number of people are under the weather. The government had organised a health camp for the affected after the department was intimated of the situation there, but the situation has still not improved. Rangareddy DMHO Dr KV Swarajya Lakshmi said a few people tested positive for typhoid. The refugees live in closely-packed shanties where sanitation conditions are poor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohingya camp Myanmar refugees Mystery ailment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp