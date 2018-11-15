Mystery ailment hits 100 at Rohingya camp

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 100 Rohingya living in camps at Balapur have developed mild to severe fever in the past one-and-a-half weeks sending the Health Department into a tizzy. Speculation of a malaria outbreak was ruled out after medical tests came out negative. Tests for dengue, chikungunya and other diseases will be conducted on Thursday to identify the cause of the infection to control its spread. Blood samples will be collected and sent to Central Diagnostic Laboratory.

Apart from fever, some have developed rashes and joint pains. It is not yet understood if all of the patients are suffering from the same ailment. Officials from the Health Department said around 2,000 people (400 to 500 families) from Myanmar have been living in the refugee camps for the past five years. Around two days ago, officials received an alert that a large number of people are under the weather. The government had organised a health camp for the affected after the department was intimated of the situation there, but the situation has still not improved. Rangareddy DMHO Dr KV Swarajya Lakshmi said a few people tested positive for typhoid. The refugees live in closely-packed shanties where sanitation conditions are poor.