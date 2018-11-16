DIY video from Hyderabad leads to rescue of distressed dog in Khammam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A ‘do-it-yourself’ video of live rescue operation simulation from Hyderabad led to the rescue of a puppy from an under construction building in Khammam.

When a weeks-old puppy was stuck between the two walls of the building for three days, the animal rights activists in Khammam tried the best but failed in their attempts to rescue the dog. After being informed by a rescue group about the incident, Hyderabad-based Ritesh Loya decided to help out. But as he was unable to travel to Khammam, he tried to explain to activists there on how to go about the task.

That attempt too failing, Ritesh decided to shoot a video of live rescue simulation of rescue act and sent it to the people in Khammam.

“I made a 100 feet long bamboo tool myself and record a video as to how to make the ‘pull’,” said Ritesh. “For over three hours they tried but could not succeed as the dog was heavier than expected and moving a lot in fear. The area it stuck in was too narrow,” said Ritesh Loya.

Earlier, the activists in Khammam decided to break the brick wall to get the dog released from the narrow gap.

“We drilled and broke about two feet of the wall as the puppy was crying continuously. We are fostering it noe,” added Srinu, a rescuer in Khammam.