Home States Telangana

DIY video from Hyderabad leads to rescue of distressed dog in Khammam

A ‘do-it-yourself’ video of live rescue operation simulation from Hyderabad led to the rescue of a puppy from an under construction building in Khammam.

Published: 16th November 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A ‘do-it-yourself’ video of live rescue operation simulation from Hyderabad led to the rescue of a puppy from an under construction building in Khammam.

When a weeks-old puppy was stuck between the two walls of the building for three days, the animal rights activists in Khammam tried the best but failed in their attempts to rescue the dog. After being informed by a rescue group about the incident, Hyderabad-based Ritesh Loya decided to help out. But as he was unable to travel to Khammam, he tried to explain to activists there on how to go about the task.

That attempt too failing, Ritesh decided to shoot a video of live rescue simulation of rescue act and sent it to the people in Khammam.

“I made a 100 feet long bamboo tool myself and record a video as to how to make the ‘pull’,” said Ritesh. “For over three hours they tried but could not succeed as the dog was heavier than expected and moving a lot in fear. The area it stuck in was too narrow,” said Ritesh Loya.

Earlier, the activists in Khammam decided to break the brick wall to get the dog released from the narrow gap. 

“We drilled and broke about two feet of the wall as the puppy was crying continuously. We are fostering it noe,” added Srinu, a rescuer in Khammam. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp