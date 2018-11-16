HC judges to inspect court buildings at Amaravati

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of judges of the Hyderabad High Court, including Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan will visit Amaravati city in Andhra Pradesh on Nov 17 to inspect the new building being constructed to house the new AP high court and residential houses for judges.

It is learnt that the committee which met on the high court premises on Thursday evening, discussed the issues pertaining to bifurcation of the existing high court, judicial officers and division of high court staff. Senior authorities from the Central government who included secretary to department of personnel and training C Chandramouli attended the meeting.

As the division of HC employees would be on the basis of seniority, TS employees wanted the division based on nativity. They apprehend that there would be difficulty if the employees belonging to Telangana are asked to go to AP based on their seniority.