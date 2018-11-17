Congress manages to pacify TJS, both to release final lists today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party will be cutting it close, with its final list of candidates for the Assembly elections scheduled for release on Saturday, just two days ahead of the last day for filing nominations. The list is the result of extensive discussions by senior party leaders held in Delhi over the past three days. Congress’ ally, Telangana Jana Samithi, is also set to announce its candidates on the same day.

While Congress had already announced 75 candidates in two phases, owing to widespread dissent and differences with TJS, the third list has been delayed. With just two more days remaining to file nominations, Congress High Command has decided to announce all its remaining candidates on Saturday.

“As there were differences within the party and with TJS over some seats and candidates, the high command had invited everyone concerned for inputs. The central election committee has cleared the final list and even AICC president Rahul Gandhi has given his nod. The final list of candidates will be announced on Saturday,” said Telangana Congress in-charge RC Khuntia speaking in Delhi.

RC Khuntia, AICC secretaries in-charge for Telangana and TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy have been camping at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi over the past two days, to deliberate on the final list. The final list will have names of 19 candidates, as Congress is contesting in a total of 94 constituencies, leaving 25 to its allies. The last list assumes significance as constituencies represented by senior leaders like Ponnala Lakshamaiah, and constituencies sought by allies like LB Nagar and Jangaon, will be announced.

Even as Congress top leaders were working hard, leaving no stone unturned to address the bubbling dissent, and finalise seat sharing and candidates, TJS continued with its resistance. TJS chief Kodandaram expressed his displeasure over Congress not giving seats of their choice. Kodandaram also added to the suspense, saying that Congress had not spoken to him on about the Jangaon ticket, where it was speculated the TJS chief would contest from. He hinted that there could be ‘friendly contests’ at a couple of seats.

It is learnt that TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and Kodandaram met on Friday in Hyderabad. However, neither Uttam nor Kodandaram revealed anything about their discussions. According to sources within TJS, both parties have agreed on Medak, Siddipet, Dubbak, Malkajgiri, Wardannapet and Warangal East. The disagreement seems to be over Jangaon and Miryalguda. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Uttam Kumar will file his nomination on Saturday

PIL on delimitation of ceded mandals squashed

Hyderabad: In a relief to ECI and Telangana government, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt on Friday dismissed the PIL filed by Congress leader Marri Shasidhar Reddy seeking to declare the action of the Election Commission of India in proceeding with holding elections to the State assembly without delimiting the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies related to the seven mandals which were included in the successor state of Andhra Pradesh pursuant to the AP Reorganization Act, 2014, by a suitable amendment to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order 2008, as illegal. The standing counsel for ECI Avinash Desai submitted that the delimitation process of the seven mandals in Khammam district in Telangana was done in conformity with the AP Reorganization Act, 2014. Taking the submissions of the ECI counsel into consideration, the bench dismissed the PIL.

Nandamuri Suhasini to file nomination today

Hyderabad: TDP candidate for Kukatpally, Nandamuri Suhasini will file her nomination papers on Saturday. Film star MLA and uncle, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be with her on the occasion. The constituency has been allotted to TDP as part of the seat-sharing agreement among Grand Alliance parties. Suhasini’s candidature came as a surprise to TDP cadres. Party leader Peddi Reddy, who was miffed at being denied the ticket, met with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and announced his support for Suhasini.