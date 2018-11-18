Grand Alliance will emerge victorious in polls, says L Ramana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TTDP chief L Ramana said that people are ready to offer political sanyas to KTR and Grand Alliance will score a thumping victory in Telangana Assembly polls. Speaking at ‘Meet the Media’ program held in Hyderabad on Saturday, L Ramana said that TRS has betrayed peoples hopes and therefore they will ensure that KTR get political sanyas by defeating TRS, responding to KTR’s challenge.

TTDP president L Ramana

speakingat the ‘Meet the Media’,

in Hyderabad on

Saturday | R Satish Babu

“KTR’s comments that he would take political sanyas if TRS loses elections are not right. Irrespective of wins and losses, a politician has to be in public life, work to solve people’s problems. However KTR will definitely get political sanyas as people are ready to offer him political sanyas by defeating TRS,” said L Ramana.

Saying that KCR has betrayed peoples hopes, Ramana announced that one lakh jobs will be filled up within one year of assuming power, if Grand Alliance comes into power.Ramana said that taking Grand Alliance interests into consideration, he has opted out from contesting in this Assembly polls.