Grand Alliance will emerge victorious in polls, says L Ramana

TTDP chief L Ramana said that people are ready to offer political sanyas  to KTR and Grand Alliance will score a thumping victory in Telangana Assembly polls.

Published: 18th November 2018 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party Telangana chief L Ramana (Photo | S Sengabapandian)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TTDP chief L Ramana said that people are ready to offer political sanyas  to KTR and Grand Alliance will score a thumping victory in Telangana Assembly polls.  Speaking at ‘Meet the Media’ program held in Hyderabad on Saturday, L Ramana said that TRS has  betrayed peoples hopes and therefore they will ensure that KTR get  political sanyas by defeating TRS, responding to KTR’s challenge.

TTDP president L Ramana
speakingat the ‘Meet the Media’,
in Hyderabad on
Saturday | R Satish Babu

“KTR’s  comments that he would take political sanyas if TRS loses elections are  not right. Irrespective of wins and losses, a politician has to be in  public life, work to solve people’s problems. However KTR will  definitely get political sanyas as people are ready to offer him  political sanyas by defeating TRS,” said L Ramana.

Saying that KCR has betrayed peoples hopes, Ramana announced that one  lakh jobs will be filled up within one year of assuming power, if Grand  Alliance comes into power.Ramana said that taking Grand Alliance interests into consideration, he has opted out from contesting in this Assembly polls.

