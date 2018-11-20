Home States Telangana

High Court bifurcation: Telangana lawyers want nativity-based transfer

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court Advocates Association on Monday resolved to request the High Court to allocate lawyers to AP and Telangana High Courts, after the proposed bifurcation of existing court, by taking into consideration their nativity and seniority. 

The executive committee of the association will make a representation to the Chief Justice shortly.
During a general body meeting chaired by association president C Damodar Reddy held in the high court premises this afternoon, it was unanimously resolved to request the High Court to allocate employees to Hyderabad High Court after bifurcation, by following one of the guidelines approved by the special committee headed by the Chief Justice which states that employees who have opted to the High Court relatable to their local state shall be considered first for allocation in order of their seniority.

If allocable posts in that category remain, then others who have opted to that state may be allocated in order of seniority. If still posts remain, allocation will be made in reverse order of seniority.

The meeting assumes significance as a notification is expected to be issued by Jan 1, 2019 facilitating the two High Courts to start functioning separately. The AP High Court will operate from a new building being constructed in Amaravati. It is scheduled to be ready for occupation by December 15 this year. The last date to receive options from employees of the undivided High Court ended on November 15.

