Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: Congress counts on ‘social engineering’ 

Though Madigas got more seats among SCs, Mala leaders like Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, were also given seats to strike a balance. 

Published: 20th November 2018 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By J Deepti Nandan Reddy 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  When Congress announced its final list of candidates, including more names of leaders from the disadvantaged sections of the society, the grand old party, to use the clichéd expression, has killed two birds with one stone.

Unveiled just a day before the final day of filing nominations, the final list would have not only silenced the opponents who criticised the party for not including the leaders downtrodden communities in their earlier lists but succeeded in attracting those very communities to its side.

The clever move not only helped the party to bring BCs to their side but ensured ‘social justice’ by way of creating a balanced representation from Madigas and Malas in SCs, and Adivasis and Lambadas in STs. While there are 19 SC-reserved and 12-ST reserved constituencies, in the remaining seats Congress allotted about 25 tickets to BCs in this polls. Another big gain for Congress is it was able to woo popular BC leader R Krishnaiah to its side. 

Several leaders from BC communities like Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Ponnam Prabhakar, Bhikshamaiah Goud, Konda Surekha, Sravan Dasoju and others also feature in the Congress list. Initially, Congress agreed to contest in about 94 seats as part of Grand Alliance and announced all its candidates till Sunday night. However, on Monday it has given B-Forms to more contestants taking the total number of its candidates officially contesting to about 100. Among the total 100 contestants who received B-Forms, SC/ST and BCs formed about 55 percent and remaining were OCs. 

Among the OCs, Reddys got a lion share with about 36 seats given to the dominant community. Loyal and powerful Velamas also were given preference with four seats allotted to the community.  Former minister D Sridhar Babu was among the two leaders from the Brahmin community who were allotted the Congress tickets. Though Madigas got more seats among SCs, Mala leaders like Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, were also given seats to strike a balance. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Congress Telangana polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp