Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: Frock, capsicum, noodle bowl.. some fun symbols

Recognised and registered National parties will continue to retain their assigned symbols

Published: 20th November 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come December 7, crores of electors in Telangana will be standing in a line at polling station, waiting to cast their votes. 

Most of are bound to know a few symbols, belonging to some prominent parties in State such as TRS, Congress and TDP. However, hundreds of Independent candidates will also be trying their luck that day. 

And to accommodate these candidates, the Election Commission of India has allotted them as many as 162 distinct and free symbols, which will appear next to their names on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). 

Some of these symbols are quite unique— chimney, immersion rod, frock, noodles bowl, bench, pants, pencil sharpener, chapathi roller, razor, bead necklace, a man driving a tractor and even lady finger. 
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Monday issued instructions to all Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officers and other officers concerned. 

Recognised and registered National parties will continue to retain their assigned symbols - All India Tinamool Congress (flowers and grass), Bahujan Samaj Party (elephant), Bharatiya Janata Party (lotus), Communist Party of India (ears of corn and sickle), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (hammer, sickle and star), Indian National Congress (hand) and Nationalist Congress Party (clock). 

Candidates belonging to the four recognised State parties - Telangana Rashtra Samithi (car), AIMIM (kite), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yauvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (ceiling fan)— can continue using the mentioned symbols.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp