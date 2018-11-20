Telangana polls: Frock, capsicum, noodle bowl.. some fun symbols

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come December 7, crores of electors in Telangana will be standing in a line at polling station, waiting to cast their votes.

Most of are bound to know a few symbols, belonging to some prominent parties in State such as TRS, Congress and TDP. However, hundreds of Independent candidates will also be trying their luck that day.

And to accommodate these candidates, the Election Commission of India has allotted them as many as 162 distinct and free symbols, which will appear next to their names on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Some of these symbols are quite unique— chimney, immersion rod, frock, noodles bowl, bench, pants, pencil sharpener, chapathi roller, razor, bead necklace, a man driving a tractor and even lady finger.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Monday issued instructions to all Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officers and other officers concerned.

Recognised and registered National parties will continue to retain their assigned symbols - All India Tinamool Congress (flowers and grass), Bahujan Samaj Party (elephant), Bharatiya Janata Party (lotus), Communist Party of India (ears of corn and sickle), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (hammer, sickle and star), Indian National Congress (hand) and Nationalist Congress Party (clock).

Candidates belonging to the four recognised State parties - Telangana Rashtra Samithi (car), AIMIM (kite), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yauvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (ceiling fan)— can continue using the mentioned symbols.