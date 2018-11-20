Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: KTR, Revanth among 2,087 to file nominations on last day

Nominations for 119 Assembly seats, which began on November 12  has come to an end on Monday  with  a total of 3,584 candidates filing their papers for the polls to be held on December 7.

Published: 20th November 2018 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leader KT Rama Rao files nomination papers from Sircilla constituency on Monday, the last day of nominations| Express Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nominations for 119 Assembly seats, which began on November 12  has come to an end on Monday  with  a total of 3,584 candidates filing their papers for the polls to be held on December 7.  As many as 2,087 candidates from 119 Assembly constituencies filed their papers on the last day.       
Prominent leaders who filed the nominations on the last day include TRS leaders K Taraka Rama Rao, Etela Rajender, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, 

Congress leaders K Jana Reddy, A Revanth Reddy, D K Aruna, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Nama Nageshwara Rao from TDP.  Transgender M Rajesh alias Chandramukhi also filed her nomination from Goshamahal constituency.

Till Saturday as many as 1,497 candidates filed their nominations. On last Monday (November 12), about 38 candidates filed their papers in 48 Assembly constituencies while on Day 2 39 candidates from 34 Assembly constituencies, and 331 candidates  from 114 segments on Day 3 followed by  132,  304 and 643 candidates on Day 4 , 5 and 6,  all totalling 3,584 nomination in the last six days. 

The EC will scrutinise the nominations on Tuesday 20 and the candidates can withdraw the same on November 21 and 22.  Polls are scheduled to be held  on December 7 and counting on December 11

