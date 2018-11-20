Home States Telangana

Will form Federal Front to keep Delhi in check: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Published: 20th November 2018 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

TRS party supporters at party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting in Khammam on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ WARANGAL: Stating that the BJP and the Congress have miserably failed the country, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that the TRS would play a role in national politics after the December 7 Assembly elections towards the formation of a Federal Front that enhances the powers of states. Narendra Modi on whom the people had lot of expectations,  has also done nothing for the people, he said. The two parties had encroached on the powers of the States, he alleged. 

“TRS will work towards forming a federal front after these polls so that Delhi is kept under check,’’ he said.

The TRS president resumed his poll campaign on Monday from Khammam and addressed gatherings at Khammam and Palair Assembly segments. Later in the evening, he addressed another meeting in Palakurthy Assembly segment. 

Cong a harbinger of doom’

Cautioning people against the consequences people of the State would have to face in the event of Congress led Grand Alliance coming to power, Rao said all the development works taken up by TRS government would come to a standstill.

Addressing a gathering at Palakurthi constituency on Monday,  Rao urged people to reject Congress. “We are providing 24 hours power and if Congress comes to power the entire state will plunge into darkness. Think over it before making a decision,”he said.

Coming down heavily on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, he said that Naidu claims himself to be a great statesman but failed to provide 24-hour quality power. The TRS chief assured people  that all the poor and homeless would be provided double bedroom houses. “If you have land we will construct house and give it to you. After coming to power I am going to take up this work seriously,” he said. “It’s a great privilage that UN wants to study Rythu Bandhu scheme,” he assured. 

KCR’s schedule today

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will address the voters of five constituencies today – Siddipet, Dubbak, Huzurabad, Sircilla and Vemulawada.

