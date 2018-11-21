Justice league

By Express News Service

‘Take concrete steps to ban plastics in temples’

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to take concrete steps on the lines of those taken in Sabarimala for imposing complete ban on usage of plastic on temple premises and at all the religious places of both the States.Time has come to take stringent measures to prevent plastic usage in temples. Initiate steps for implementing the laws of the Environment Protection Act and prosecute those who violate and impose huge penalties, the bench directed the governments.The bench was passing the order in the suo moto PIL based on the letter of the Principal district judge, Nalgonda which was part of the instructions of the Supreme Court orders on maintenance of temples in Telangana State. The bench directed the advocate generals of AP and Telangana to place their arguments and come up with comprehensive suggestions to stop the menace of plastic usage in temple premises and in extending better facilities to the pilgrims. Ban on plastic was a must in order to sustain the life on earth, the bench noted.

HC admits plea on defected YSRC MLAs

A division bench of the Hyderabad High court on Tuesday admitted a ‘miscellaneous petition’ filed seeking a direction to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker to declare all the 22 MLAs who defected from YSRC to TDP as ‘ineligible’.The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by A Venkata Rambabu, ex-MLA from Markapuram, with a plea to declare the defected MLAs as ‘ineligible’ and cancel their cabinet berths. As many as 22 MLAs who have won on YSRC ticket in 2014 elections have joined the TDP and four have become ministers. When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the respondent 22 MLAs have failed to file their counter affidavits.When a similar petition filed seeking action against TDP president Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly encouraging defections from YSRC came up for hearing, the counsel urged the court to admit the miscellaneous petition filed in the case. The bench asked the counsel why they have made the chief minister respondent to the case. In reply, the counsel said that they were not seeking to declare the CM as ‘ineligible’, but only pointed out that he has encouraged defections.

AP, TS asked to set up child rights commission

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to take steps for establishment of Children’s Rights Protection Commissions in two months, and to fill the posts and create infrastructure in three months for their functioning.The bench ordered for constitution of State level agency comprising officials, social activists and members from voluntary organisations. The said agency should submit its report to the Juvenile Justice Committee, falling under High Court jurisdiction, every three months, and the latter would take appropriate decision based on the report, the bench noted.The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in the petitions filed regarding enforcement of the rights of women prisoners and their children, mentally challenged under-trials and those suffering with mental disability. The bench said that the governments have got the responsibility to come to the rescue of those suffering with mental disability.