Telangana polls: Transgender candidate Chandramukhi hoping to make history

History could be made by Chandramukhi Muvvala who is contesting the upcoming Telangana assembly election from Goshamahal constituency as a Bahujan Left Front (BLF) candidate. If she wins, the artist-turned-activist will become the first transgender MLA in the state.

It is a David vs Goliath scenario for the 32-year-old gender rights campaigner as she takes on BJP heavyweight and sitting MLA T Raja Singh on her electoral debut. The Congress-led Grand Alliance too has fielded a strong candidate in veteran leader and former minister Mukesh Goud.

Explaining her entry into politics, Chandramukhi said though many political parties have been elected to power, the transgender community remains ignored and unrepresented.

"Politicians don't care much about transgenders. If they are not willing to represent us, then we have to stand up for ourselves," said Chandramukhi.

Though she is a fresh face in parliamentary politics, she is not new to the socio-cultural issues of Telangana. Chandramukhi's life has been hardened by agitations, activities and other services for the cause of women, children and sexual minorities.

Why Goshamahal?

Goshamahal constituency has not been a random choice for Chandramukhi. The TV artist said there are many reasons why she decided to contest from the constituency.

"Goshamahal is a region where the trans community has been living for so many years. The women voters of the constituency are close to us and know about the hardships that we face in our everyday lives," she said.

"The constituency also has a strong presence of the Marwari community which has always been respectful towards trans people. The two communities share a very strong bonding, further increasing my chances at Goshamahal," added a confident Chandramukhi.

She had no property to declare in the affidavit to the election commission. Her only material asset is a bank balance of Rs 48,000 and she plans to limit all her election expenses to a small sum. Also, she will carry out her campaign by foot.

"My identity is my strategy"

Backed by the CPI-M, AAP and multiple Ambedkarite parties, Chandramukhi says her poll strategy is straight and simple. "I am a transwoman and that is my strategy. When I go to people, won't they think why a transwoman has been chosen unlike in the previous years?" she asks.

Not just gender politics

Though she means to make the voice of her marginalised community heard, Chandramukhi says her agenda doesn't end there. She is very much aware of the civic issues faced by the constituency and is determined to bring a change. She said her primary focus will be on eradication of child labour and establishing proper drainage connections, which she says are the two long-standing problems concerning Goshamahal.

"I vow to improve the drainage, road connectivity and solid waste management in the constituency. People still live in slums and child labour is on the rise. As an MLA, I will fight to improve the situation."

Refusing to comment on the sitting MLA or any other candidates, Chandramukhi added that she isn't planning to make name-calling a part of her campaign. Though she had earlier expressed her displeasure with the Congress, TRS, and TDP, Chandramukhi said she isn't interested in making any comments on her rival candidates.

The BLF was formed as an alternative to the major parties of Telangana. The joint front of 28 political parties was officially formed in Hyderabad on January 25 in a public meeting attended by Prakash Ambedkar and Sitaram Yechury among many other prominent figures. The BLF is contesting all 119 seats in Telangana.

