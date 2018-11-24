We ensured peace in Old Hyderabad: TRS leader KT Rama Rao

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a sea of pink all along the route of TRS leader and former IT minister KT Rama Rao’s road show, conducted as part of his election campaign in Maheshwaram and LB Nagar Assembly constituencies. Rama Rao was campaigning for TRS candidates from the two constituencies, Teegala Krishna Reddy and M Ram Mohan Goud.

The procession was marked with revelry as various cultural troupes performed to music wherever the campaign vehicle halted. At Pahadi Shareef, part of Maheshwaram constituency where the demography is dominated by the Muslim community, large numbers of both men and women turned up to hear Rao speak. The IT minister in the caretaker government spoke on several issues such as various welfare schemes initiated for Muslims and development works undertaken in Old City.

Rao claimed that the TRS government, during its tenure, ensured peace in Old City, something no previous government could claim. He said that in the last four-and-a-half years, the government never imposed curfews in Old City, unlike previous Congress and TDP governments. He also said that the TRS government allocated a Rs 2,000 crore budget for the Minorities Development Corporation. “Previously, in united AP, this figure was not more than Rs 200 crore,” he said.

At Jalpally, Rao promised that drinking water woes in Maheshwaram would be resolved once TRS government comes back to power. He claimed that in the previous government, 90 per cent of water pipelines had already been laid and the remaining work would also be completed soon.

KTR’s confession

TRS leader KT Rama Rao on Friday confessed that during his tenure as the Industries Minister, he did not fulfil one particular mandate given to him — of developing a synergy between the education and industries departments for skill development. “We will renew our efforts in improving employment opportunities with coordination between the two departments. He was speaking at a meeting representatives of various industrial parks in Telangana, where multiple industrialists.