BJP's Narasimha Reddy elected chairman of Telangana Bar Council

The Bar Council of Telangana State conducted its elections on Saturday when A Narasimha Reddy emerged the chairman after defeating Gandra Mohan Rao by two votes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bar Council of Telangana State conducted its elections on Saturday when A Narasimha Reddy emerged the chairman after defeating Gandra Mohan Rao by two votes. Narasimha Reddy polled 14 votes while Mohan Rao received 12 votes. 

Narasimha Reddy becomes the first chairman to the Telangana State Bar Council after bifurcation of Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh. In the past, he twice served as the chairman of the Bar Council in the erstwhile united AP State. He belongs to BJP party, while Mohan Rao belongs to TRS party.

Meanwhile, K Sunil Goud was named the vice-chairman. Initially there were four contestants for the post, but one of them C Venkat Yadav withdrew his nomination on Saturday morning. The others in contention were Sunil Goud, D Janardhan and T Hanmanth Reddy. After counting of votes, the contest ended in a between Sunil Goud and Janardhan as they received 10 votes each, while Hanmanth Reddy got six votes. To decide the winner, a lottery system was followed which favoured Sunil Goud.

The above results are to be approved by the Bar Council of India. Election to the member of BCI is likely to take place next month. Presently, the term will be of two years for the Bar Council which was constituted newly. Its term will be of five years in future.

