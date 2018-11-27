Home States Telangana

Infighting among TRS leaders in Sagar might be a boon for Jana Reddy

This divide might end up benefitting Jana Reddy, indicated Srinivas Reddy, one of the followers of MC Koti Reddy.

Published: 27th November 2018

K Jana Reddy (Photo: Twitter/ Uttam Kumar Reddy)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Votes are likely to swing in favour of Congress heavyweight and seven-time MLA K Jana Reddy in Nagarjunasagar this elections as rival party TRS is plagued by infighting in the constituency.

TRS party workers in the area have divided their loyalty between local leader MC Koti Reddy, who wants the Nagarjunasagar ticket, and TRS MLA candidate and non-local leader Nomula Narsimhaiah. This divide might end up benefitting Jana Reddy, indicated Srinivas Reddy, one of the followers of MC Koti Reddy.

Srinivas Reddy said, “Last time when Narsimhaiah was given TRS ticket, he was defeated. However, he has been given another chance. Since he is a non-local we are unable to work for his win.” In fact, when Koti Reddy was told that he won’t be getting a ticket, he took out a campaign against Narsimahaiah. It was only after party’s second-in-command KT Rama Rao called him up and convinced him, he calmed down . Srinivas Reddy said, “If a non-local becomes an MLA here, a local leader would never get a chance to win. In this connection, we are opposing Narsimhaiah and are planning to defeat him.”

However, TRS candidate Nomula Narsimhaiah speaking to Express quashed the claims of infighting and said, “There are no disputes among party leaders. Everyone is working together for TRS’ victory..”  
Meanwhile, Jana Reddy has been quietly campaigning in the constituency and strengthening his presence among the public.

People of Sagar happy with Jana Reddy

People of the constituency say that Jana Reddy visits them once in a week. In each mandal, there are followers of Jana Reddy who look after the grievances of the public. Most of the problems are cleared by the local leaders.If it is not, they are taken to the notice of Jana Reddy.Earlier, Redd worked as a minister in the TDP and Congress governments

