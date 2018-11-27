Is the pink party losing its grip on Warangal East?

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: With the Assembly elections only 10 days away, political equations are changing too fast in Warangal East constituency with the changing loyalties of candidates. Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Division No 23 TRS corporator Katterasala Venu Gopal has shifted his loyalty to Congress. He joined Congress party on Sunday evening, giving a boost to the opposition party that is attempting to return to power in the State. He is now campaigning for Vaddiraju Ravichandra, who is Warangal East’s Congress candidate.

Sources stated that another four TRS corporators from Warangal East constituency would be joining Congress in a few days. Meanwhile, Congress cadres say that Venu Gopal would help strengthen the party.

Coming down heavily on TRS candidate and mayor N Narender, Konda Surekha alleged that Warangal received special fund of `900 crore from the state government in last three years and the mayor failed to take up works.