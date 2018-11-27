Home States Telangana

Grand Allaince's CMP scheme promises to bring petro products under GST

After  teaming up under the umbrella of People’s Front, partners in the  coalition - Congress, TDP, CPI and TJS have come up with the CMP, including  several populist promises and demands.

Published: 27th November 2018 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

The Common Minimum Program of People’s Front is being released on Monday. TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TTDP chief L Ramana, TJS chief Kodandaram are seen in the photograph | Express

By J Deepthi Nandan Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Grand Alliance, to be known as the ‘People’s Front,’ henceforth,  has gone all out to win over the hearts of voters by including promises like bringing petroleum products under GST, offering Rs 3,000 as stipend for unemployed youth, Rs 2 lakh loan waiver to farmers and others in its Common Minimum Programme (CMP) released on Monday.

After  teaming up under the umbrella of People’s Front, partners in the  coalition - Congress, TDP, CPI and TJS have come up with the CMP, including  several populist promises and demands. The vision document of Opposition  parties includes not just promises which have already been popular with people, but several other attractive ones, as the People’s  Front is taking on the ruling TRS in a do-or-die battle for the upcoming Assembly polls in the State.

“CMP is the policy document which will guide the People’s Front before polls  and our coalition government after coming to power. A statutory  committee headed by TJS chief M Kodandaram will be formed to implement all the promises listed in the CMP.   Unlike KCR, we will implement all the  promises listed in the CMP like the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers, Rs 3,000 stipend for unemployed youth,” TPCC chief Uttam Kumar  Reddy said after releasing the CMP, along with TTDP president L Ramana,  TJS founder M Kodandaram, CPI leader Palla Venkat Reddy in Hyderabad.    

The CMP is set to turn heads  in not just political circles but also among public as it  includes bringing petro products under GST. This is a popular demand of the people, but leads to considerable revenue loss to the State.

Citing the same reason, TRS  government expressed its helplessness in  bringing petroleum products  under GST. Now the People’s Front has vowed to bring petro products under GST,  in an obvious attempt to score over the TRS, in spite of financial burden on the exchequer. Not withstanding TRS leaders’ allegations that the State budget is not sufficient to implement promises  made by the People’s Front, the Congress-led coalition has gone an extra mile with its Common Minimum Program.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
grand alliance Telangana polls Telangana elections Telangana Congress TDP TJS CPI Petrol GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp