Home States Telangana

Hyderabad High Court directs CBI to probe into Ayesha murder case afresh

Satyam Babu’s arrest triggered outrage among the public, including family members of Ayesha, who suspected the role of bigwigs in the murder. 

Published: 30th November 2018 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to probe the Ayesha Meera rape and murder case afresh, by registering fresh FIRs in the incident that took place at a hostel in Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada in 2007. 

The bench, not satisfied with the ongoing SIT probe, entrusted the case to the CBI to take it to its logical conclusion. The bench also directed the CBI to probe separately into the aspect of the destruction of material objects (evidence) of the case on October 7, 2014, before the trial court concerned even before the High Court decided on a pending appeal filed by Pidathala Satyam Babu. 

The bench directed the CBI to register FIRs separately on the above two aspects. While directing the CBI to act independently while probing the case, the bench directed the SIT to handover the case related documents, records, evidence etc to the CBI.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in a petition filed by Ayesha’s parents Syed Iqbal Basha and Shamshad Begum seeking a court-monitored probe into the murder and to punish the real culprits responsible.

On March 31, 2017, the High Court acquitted Satyam Babu from the charges of murdering the victim in her hostel on December 26, 2007. Satyam Babu’s arrest triggered outrage among the public, including family members of Ayesha, who suspected the role of bigwigs in the murder. 

While setting aside the lower court order dated September 29, 2009, the court reprimanded the then investigating officers and directed the AP government for initiating disciplinary proceedings against the erring officers. It also directed the government to pay `1 lakh as costs to Satyam Babu who has already served eight years in prison.

In January this year, the bench ordered the SIT to investigate afresh into the incident. It made it clear that the SIT probe would be monitored by the court and that the probe agency would complete the investigation expeditiously and should submit its case progress report before the court. 

On an earlier occasion, the bench took a serious view at the destruction of evidence—material objects like clothes and other material of the victim which were seized by the police from the scene of offence—before the trial court and warned of taking severe action against all those responsible for it.

On Thursday, the bench directed CBI to probe afresh into the two aspects—murder incident and destruction of material objects, by registering FIRs separately. “We want a logical conclusion,’’ it said before adjourning the case hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad High Court Ayesha murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp