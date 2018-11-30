Home States Telangana

Telangana government forms River Rejuvenation Committee formed following NGT directions 

The State government on Thursday constituted the River Rejuvenation Committee (RRC) in the State with Chief Secretary as its chairman, as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Published: 30th November 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday constituted the River Rejuvenation Committee (RRC) in the State with Chief Secretary as its chairman, as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The NGT had directed the States to prepare action plans within two months for making all polluted river stretches fit for bathing purposes.

The action plan will include components like identification of polluting sources including the functioning/ status of STPs/ETPs/CETP and solid waste management and processing facilities, quantification and characterisation of solid waste, trade and sewage generated in the catchment area of polluted river stretch. 

The plan will address issues like groundwater extraction, adopting good irrigation practices, protection and management of Flood Plain Zones (FPZ), rainwater harvesting, groundwater charging, maintaining the minimum environmental flow of river and plantation on both sides of the river. 

The task force being constituted as part of the RRC would also ensure that no illegal mining takes place in river beds. Achievement and failure may also be published on such a website. 

Environment, Forests, Science and Technology department special chief secretary Ajay Misra issued orders constituting the RRC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
River Rejuvenation Committee NGT Telangana government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp