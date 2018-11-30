Telangana government forms River Rejuvenation Committee formed following NGT directions 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday constituted the River Rejuvenation Committee (RRC) in the State with Chief Secretary as its chairman, as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The NGT had directed the States to prepare action plans within two months for making all polluted river stretches fit for bathing purposes.

The action plan will include components like identification of polluting sources including the functioning/ status of STPs/ETPs/CETP and solid waste management and processing facilities, quantification and characterisation of solid waste, trade and sewage generated in the catchment area of polluted river stretch.

The plan will address issues like groundwater extraction, adopting good irrigation practices, protection and management of Flood Plain Zones (FPZ), rainwater harvesting, groundwater charging, maintaining the minimum environmental flow of river and plantation on both sides of the river.

The task force being constituted as part of the RRC would also ensure that no illegal mining takes place in river beds. Achievement and failure may also be published on such a website.

Environment, Forests, Science and Technology department special chief secretary Ajay Misra issued orders constituting the RRC.