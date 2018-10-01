Home States Telangana

‘Arogya Doot’ programme to teach life skills to youngsters

Under the programme, basic life skills will be taught to youngsters, including life saving emergency skills like administering first aid.

Published: 01st October 2018

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TMEPMA), a wing of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) has launched the Arogya Doot (Home Health Aid) programme in coordination NICE Foundation. It will cover all urban local bodies in the State including the recently formed ones and those under the GHMC.

Under the programme, basic life skills will be taught to youngsters, including life-saving emergency skills like administering first aid. Once trained, these persons can also secure placements to work as home-based health assistants for bedridden patients. A trained Arogya Dhoot can make a precious contribution of saving a life, say officials.

Under the programme, common citizens will be trained as volunteers of health, not just those with a medical background. MEPMA officials said that Aroghya Dhoots would be identified through resource persons of slum level federations, two candidates per SLF in all the old and new ULBs would be identified by end of this week. The education qualification of candidates between 19 and 40 years should be minimum  SSC pass or fail with writing and reading skills.

