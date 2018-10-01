Home States Telangana

Telangana cop babysits kid while mother writes police constable exam

Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, posted at Moosapet police station, was deployed at the examination centre as part  of the security arrangement for the police constable examination on Sunday.

Published: 01st October 2018 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

This heartwarming photograph of Head Constable Mujeeb-ur-Rehman trying to comfort the crying baby has gone viral on social media. (Photo | Twitter/ @rama_rajeswari)

By ANI

MAHBUBNAGAR: As a goodwill gesture, a Telangana police official babysit a child while the infant's mother wrote her exam at the Boys Junior College in Mahbubnagar here.

A heartwarming photograph of Head Constable Mujeeb-ur-Rehman trying to comfort the crying baby outside the exam centre went viral after it was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rema Rajeswari.

"Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall," Rajeswari wrote alongside the image.

Rahman, who is posted at Moosapet police station, was deployed at the examination centre at the college as part of the security arrangement for the police constable examination on Sunday.  

