Express Impact: Telangana Human Rights Commission seeks report on schools lacking affiliation

The lack of awareness among parents was also aiding in them getting duped by these schools.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking cognizance of a report published in New Indian Express on 19th September regarding many CBSE schools not having valid affiliations, the State Human Rights Commission ordered a probe into the matter. 

The article had highlighted how private schools were operating without affiliations from Central Board of Secondary Education and even the Commissioner and Director of School Education Department had also failed in tracing them as the schools did not seek proper No Objection Certificates. 

The lack of awareness among parents was also aiding in them getting duped by these schools. The commission pursued the petition and has issued a notice to the District Educational Officer of Hyderabad demanding the submission of a report on the same by December 17. 

