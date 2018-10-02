Submit the report or pay Rs 5 lakh fine: NGT warns Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a sharp reaction, the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal has warned Telangana government to either submit a report prepared by the high powered committee on Government Order 111 within 3 weeks time or pay a fine of `5 lakh. The government order pertains to protection of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar lakes by regulating activities in their catchment area. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled to October 29.

The State government in December 2016, reacting to the case over the government order in the tribunal, constituted a high power committee comprising of three senior government officials to study the GO. The committee had to look into the terms of reference and all aspects of the order. The tribunal, meanwhile, adjourned the case and waited for the committee to submit its report on the issue. Now almost two years have passed but the report is yet to be submitted to the tribunal.

During the last hearing on September 12, the tribunal expressed disappointment over the ‘inordinate delay’ in the submission of the report. The State government’s counsel responded that the report was ready but is pending with the State Cabinet for its consideration. As the government had been dissolved, the report could not be considered by the Cabinet.

The tribunal then slammed the government for having ‘procrastinated’ over the issue for a long time and directed the report to be submitted within two weeks time. If not, it said the State would have to cough up a compensation of `5 lakh.