Home States Telangana

Submit the report or pay Rs 5 lakh fine: NGT warns Telangana government

During the last hearing on September 12, the tribunal expressed disappointment over the ‘inordinate delay’ in submission of the report.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

A satellite image of the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar clearly shows how they have shrinked over the decades. (EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a sharp reaction, the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal has warned Telangana government to either submit a report prepared by the high powered committee on Government Order 111 within 3 weeks time or pay a fine of `5 lakh. The government order pertains to protection of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar lakes by regulating activities in their catchment area. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled to October 29. 

The State government in December 2016, reacting to the case over the government order in the tribunal, constituted a high power committee comprising of three senior government officials to study the GO. The committee had to look into the terms of reference and all aspects of the order. The tribunal, meanwhile, adjourned the case and waited for the committee to submit its report on the issue. Now almost two years have passed but the report is yet to be submitted to the tribunal. 

During the last hearing on September 12, the tribunal expressed disappointment over the ‘inordinate delay’ in the submission of the report. The State government’s counsel responded that the report was ready but is pending with the State Cabinet for its consideration. As the government had been dissolved, the report could not be considered by the Cabinet. 

The tribunal then slammed the government for having ‘procrastinated’ over the issue for a long time and directed the report to be submitted within two weeks time. If not, it said the State would have to cough up a compensation of `5 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NGT National Green Tribunal Telangana government Himayatsagar Osmansagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC