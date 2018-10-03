Home States Telangana

Friendship over! Congress to no longer field weak candidates against AIMIM

Both Asaduddin and  Akbaruddin have been misleading Muslims for their personal gains.

Published: 03rd October 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Signalling a change in Telangana poll scene, the Congress party has decided to field strong candidates in the Old City, which is regarded as the fiefdom of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Traditionally, Congress has been fielding ‘weak candidates’ in the Old City as part of ‘friendly fight’ with MIM.  But as the relationship soured with Owasi brothers,  Congress wants to take the fight with them seriously. “The MIM  leader has been speaking in support of TRS. He should tell why he is supporting the pink party. Is it because TRS has betrayed Muslims in delivering 12 percent reservations? Is it because KCR has failed in protecting Wakf lands? Is it because killing of five Muslims in an encounter at Aleru?” said TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Uttam further said “Owaisi brothers have been supporting the TRS to get the cases  against them closed. They have been helping the TRS for getting valuable land worth `40 cr for their hospital at a cheaper price. Both Asaduddin and  Akbaruddin have been misleading Muslims for their personal gains. We will teach MIM a lesson, by fielding strong candidates and put up a strong fight,” he said.

Uttam wants Tharoor to campaign
N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked Shashi Tharoor to campaign so that the party could tap into voters from professional groups like doctors and IT professionals

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress AIMIM Telangana assembly polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur