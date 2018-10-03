Friendship over! Congress to no longer field weak candidates against AIMIM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Signalling a change in Telangana poll scene, the Congress party has decided to field strong candidates in the Old City, which is regarded as the fiefdom of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Traditionally, Congress has been fielding ‘weak candidates’ in the Old City as part of ‘friendly fight’ with MIM. But as the relationship soured with Owasi brothers, Congress wants to take the fight with them seriously. “The MIM leader has been speaking in support of TRS. He should tell why he is supporting the pink party. Is it because TRS has betrayed Muslims in delivering 12 percent reservations? Is it because KCR has failed in protecting Wakf lands? Is it because killing of five Muslims in an encounter at Aleru?” said TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Uttam further said “Owaisi brothers have been supporting the TRS to get the cases against them closed. They have been helping the TRS for getting valuable land worth `40 cr for their hospital at a cheaper price. Both Asaduddin and Akbaruddin have been misleading Muslims for their personal gains. We will teach MIM a lesson, by fielding strong candidates and put up a strong fight,” he said.

Uttam wants Tharoor to campaign

N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked Shashi Tharoor to campaign so that the party could tap into voters from professional groups like doctors and IT professionals