Home States Telangana

New MARK -3 EVMs a major improvement, on bleeding edge of tech: Election Commission officials

Mark-3 will make its mark felt in the ensuing Assembly polls and later, in the Lok Sabha polls due to be held next year.

Published: 03rd October 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC has set up training programmes for persons with disabilities on EVMs & VVPATs. A booth at Victoria Grounds in Chadarghat, on Tuesday | Sathya Keerthi

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mark-3 will make its mark felt in the ensuing Assembly polls and later, in the Lok Sabha polls due to be held next year. This new generation electronic voting machine (EVM) is supposedly tamper-proof and has a host of features including self-diagnostics to rectify software glitches and digital signatures to prevent fraud.  

Apart from this, officials say there is another significant feature in the new version. The previous M2 machines could accommodate 64 candidates. If a constituency had more than 64 candidates contesting, then paper ballot system had to be used. The new M3 machines, meanwhile, can accommodate a total of 384 candidates.

The machine also cuts down human resource requirement. While five people were needed to operate M2 machines, the new one requires just four people. The modern M3  EVMs are manufactured by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), both Central Government Defence manufacturing departments, GHMC officials added.

CEO, DEO meet with political parties; focus on PWDs

To avoid any apprehensions about the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs), Telangana Chief Electoral Office, in coordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), conducted awareness programmes for representatives of political parties at Victory Play Grounds, Chaderghat on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said that Hyderabad district has been provided with 19 mobile vehicles in which some of the vehicles were specially designed with needs of PWDs in mind. “Specially trained professionals have been deployed in mobile vehicles who will explain about the entire polling process of voting through EVMs.

Also, a permanent mock polling station will be established where citizens can come according to their convenience to clear their doubts,” he said. Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Dana Kishore told media persons that GHMC would set up one static unit with a secure shelter booth in each ward in order to educate citizens about polling procedures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MARK -3 EVMs Telangana assembly polls Election Comission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur