Home States Telangana

Telangana poll: TRS and Congress turn social media warriors 

The TRS launched a campaign on Twitter with a hashtag #TelanganaWithKCR, four days ago.

Published: 03rd October 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS and the Opposition Congress have launched a ‘war’ of words on Twitter. While the TRS has been highlighting the development works of the State government in the last four years, the Congress has been attacking the TRS and picking holes in the development works.

The TRS launched a campaign on Twitter with a hashtag #TelanganaWithKCR, four days ago. Countering this, the Congress party launched an attack against the TRS government with a hashtag “Daga padda Telangana” (betrayed Telangana).

“It is a big sin to vote for KACHARA (garbage) government,” the Congress said in one of its tweets creating an acronym ‘Kachara’ - which is supposed to be short for Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao in Telugu.   It even termed the TRS government as a “drunkard government”.

Reacting to this, KCR political secretary Seri Subash Reddy said that no one should use unparliamentary language. “But, we are leaving it to the wisdom of the Congress,” he said.

On temples
@trspartyonline
Aalayalaku Mahardasa (A good phase for temples): Temples are getting good facelift, beginning with Yadadri. The number of devotees visiting the temple has been increasing.
@INCTelangana  
Daga koru Palanalo Devuniki Naamam (Even God was being hoodwinked in TRS rule). It will be like committing a big sin, if we vote for Kachara (rubbish) government.  (The Congress alleges that the government was neglecting development of Bhadrachalam, Basara and Vemulawada temples)
On development
@trspartyonline
Telangana puroga mistondi, Desam garvistondi (TRS is progress and India is proud about it). TRS about welfare of girl child health, ambulances on two-wheelers.
@INCTelangana:
TRS Dustapalanku vote Veyabomu (We will not vote for the wicked rule of TRS). Naraka Palana Gadde Dimchutaam (We will bring down this hell like rule). Tera Khel bandh... Dukan bandh (Your game is over and shut your shop).
On martyrs
@trspartyonline
Let us vote for Telangana Udyama Yodhudu (warrior of Telangana movement) and construct Bangaru Telangana.
@INCTelangana
O Abaddhala Puttaa.. (Bundle of lies). In the name of movement, those participated in the separate Telangana movement tasted the police lathis. But, you (KCR) and your family got padavalu(posts) and paisalu (money).
Miscellaneous
@trspartyonline
Karuku Tirugu ledu.... KCR ku Eduru ledu  (There is no going back for car (TRS symbol) and there is no Opposition to KCR.
@INCTelangana
No double bedrooms houses to the poor. The TRS government betrayed the people. Tagubothu Sarkar (drunkard government).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS KCR Telangana assembly polls congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur