TRS government delivered on Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu : Etela Rajender

The government would provide only 4 per cent jobs and the private sector 96 per cent employment.

Etela Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the state government borrowed money for developmental activities like construction of irrigation projects, Finance Minister Etela Rajender has asserted that had the previous Congress governments built the projects during their time, the necessity for the TRS government to borrow money for that purpose would not have arisen.

Speaking to reporters at the TRSLP office here on Tuesday, Rajender blasted the Congress for spreading a “venomous campaign” against the TRS government. “Had the Congress governments constructed the Sriramsagar, Pranahita-Chevella and other irrigation projects, there would be no need for the TRS government to borrow money for them now,” he said and claimed that the TRS government succeeded in providing “Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu” to people.

“The TRS government gave 43 per cent fitment to government employees and hiked the wages and honorarium to contract and outsourced employees. We have provided job security to around 5 lakh people and also hiked their wages. The finance department accorded administrative approval for filling 1,28,274 posts in the government sector in the last four years and the process of recruitment to 1,02,270 posts is in various stages. Notifications have been issued for filling 87,346 posts. So far, recruitment process has been completed with regard to 37,781 posts,” he claimed and, however, admitted that unemployed youth were a bit discontented.

“But the Congress leaders, before criticising us on unemployment, should understand the facts. The government would provide only 4 per cent jobs and the private sector 96 per cent employment. The recruitment of employees has declined even in the US,” he said.

