Telangana assembly polls: Congress to launch campaign from Jogulamba temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / NALGONDA: Congress will kick-start its election campaign from Jogulamba temple, home to the much revered Shakti Peetha in the southernmost part of Telangana on Thursday. Jogulamba temple is located in Alampur in the newly formed Jogulamba Gadwal district. TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the party’s Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia, campaign committee chief Bhatti Vikramarka, senior leaders DK Aruna, K Jana Reddy, Revanth Reddy and others will be present on the occasion.

The campaign will start with a pooja at 11 am, followed by a road show from the temple to Gadwal. The roadshow will pass through Hyderabad-Bangalore highway at Alampur Cross Road and lead to Gadwal via Shantinagar, Aiza. A public meet will be held in Gadwal in the evening.

“Congress leaders have already begun campaigning at all levels in most constituencies. The campaign will begin on an auspicious time with the blessings of Goddess Jogulamaba. We will later organise a roadshow followed by a public meeting in Gadwal,” said TPCC campaign committee chief Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

TRS expels Munugode leader for anti-party acts

TRS leader from Munugode constituency Venepally Venkateshwar Rao has been expelled from the primary membership of the party for his alleged anti-party activities on Wednesday. Demanding revocation of his expulsion, followers of Venkateshwar Rao took out a rally and staged a rasta roko at Nampally Mandal headquarters in Munugode constituency.

They also a burnt an effigy of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Minister G Jagadish Reddy and former MLA of Munugode K Prabhakar Reddy. Later speaking to newsmen, Giribabu, Yadagiri, Sudhakar, Keshavulu, Biksham, followers of Rao, said the party leadership had given a ticket to Prabhakar Reddy, but the majority of the people in the constituency were against his candidature. They said Venkateshwar Rao had worked towards strengthening the party in the constituency and sought him a ticket.

Karimnagar seat remains a mystery

Karimnagar: As many as eight Congress leaders have officially shown interest in contesting from Karimnagar constituency, the DCC president Katkam Mruthyunjayam revealed in a press conference on Wednesday. The list does not include TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar even as Prabhakar came to the Mruthyunjayam’s residence to extend on the invitation for Karimnagar seat. Immediately after Cong leaders held a closed-door meeting to discuss the future course of action over the elections in general and Karimnagar seat in particular.