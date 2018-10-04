Home States Telangana

Telangana assembly polls: Congress to launch campaign from Jogulamba temple

Congress will kick-start its election campaign from Jogulamba temple, home to the much revered Shakti Peetha in the southern most part of Telangana on Thursday.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

DCC president Katakam Mruthyunjayam felicitating TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar in Karimnagar on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / NALGONDA: Congress will kick-start its election campaign from Jogulamba temple, home to the much revered Shakti Peetha in the southernmost part of Telangana on Thursday. Jogulamba temple is located in Alampur in the newly formed Jogulamba Gadwal district. TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the party’s Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia, campaign committee chief Bhatti Vikramarka, senior leaders DK Aruna, K  Jana Reddy, Revanth Reddy and others will be present on the occasion.

The campaign will start with a pooja at 11 am, followed by a road show from the temple to Gadwal. The roadshow will pass through Hyderabad-Bangalore highway at Alampur Cross Road and lead to Gadwal via Shantinagar, Aiza.  A public meet will be held in Gadwal in the evening.

“Congress leaders have already begun campaigning at all levels in most constituencies. The campaign will begin on an auspicious time with the blessings of Goddess Jogulamaba. We will later organise a roadshow followed by a public meeting in Gadwal,” said TPCC campaign committee chief Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

TRS expels Munugode leader for anti-party acts

TRS leader from Munugode constituency Venepally Venkateshwar Rao has been expelled from the primary membership of the party for his alleged anti-party activities on Wednesday.  Demanding revocation of his expulsion,  followers of  Venkateshwar Rao took out a rally and staged a rasta roko at Nampally Mandal headquarters in Munugode constituency.

They also a burnt an effigy of  Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Minister G Jagadish Reddy and former MLA of Munugode K Prabhakar Reddy. Later speaking to newsmen,  Giribabu, Yadagiri, Sudhakar, Keshavulu,  Biksham, followers of Rao,  said the party leadership had given a ticket to Prabhakar Reddy, but the majority of the people in the constituency were against his candidature. They said Venkateshwar Rao had worked towards strengthening the party in the constituency and sought him a ticket.

Karimnagar seat remains a mystery
Karimnagar: As many as eight Congress leaders have officially shown interest in contesting from Karimnagar constituency, the DCC president Katkam Mruthyunjayam revealed in a press conference on Wednesday.  The list does not include TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar even as Prabhakar came to the Mruthyunjayam’s residence to extend on the invitation for  Karimnagar seat. Immediately after Cong leaders held a closed-door meeting to discuss the future course of action over the elections in general and Karimnagar seat in particular.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Congress Congress Telangana Assembly polls Jogulamba temple TPCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices