Never made Rs 15 lakh promise: GVL Narasimha Rao to KCR

HYDERABAD: A day after caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the latter’s alleged failure to keep his poll promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh to each family in the country, BJP Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao on Thursday said, “We never made such a promise — it is a lie used by Opposition parties.”

Rao said that all parties, including the TRS, were attacking BJP on a false pretence. “We never made a single statement about transferring Rs 15 lakh to anyone,” he emphasised. Rao instead went on the offensive saying that it was K Chandrasekhar Rao who was unable to keep his promises. “I shall make you people listen to the various statements made by KCR which have still not been fulfilled yet. He should stop playing politics like AICC President Rahul Gandhi. Before he asks for votes, he should first ask for the people’s forgiveness,” he said.

Rao also criticised the Congress, Telugu Desam, Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI for coming together to form a grand alliance. “Instead of ‘grand alliance’, they should name it the ‘Telangana Drohula (betrayers) Alliance’ as it is against the State’s interests,” he said.