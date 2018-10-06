Is pledging support to TRS violation of election code? DEO asks Chief Election Comission

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In view of people in various villages taking the pledge to vote for TRS in the forthcoming Assembly elections, Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) Sarfaraz Ahmed wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commission seeking clarity on whether such practices are allowed or not under model code of conduct. The Collector revealed this while speaking to the media on Friday.

For the last 20 days, people in several villages have been takings pledges and passing collective resolution promising their support to TRS candidates in the coming elections. The Collector has also ordered the municipal and grama panchyat authorities to remove all the unauthorised flexi banners as well as posters, with images of TRS chief KCR, publicising government schemes.

The Collector also directed the concerned authorities to remove publicity images of the chief minister and the ministers from the RTC buses. Earlier, a workshop on ‘Media in Election’ was organised, during which the Election Commission stressed the need to keep a tab on paid articles and stories in electronic media.

The Collector, meanwhile, informed that a special system, with the help of police department, in place to check the social media for any violations of model code of conduct.

Infighting in Wyra’s TRS continues...

Khammam: As Wyra’s TRS candidate B Madan Lal urges voters to vote for him in the upcoming Assembly elections, there seems to be a simultaneous ‘Anti-Madan Lal’ campaign being held in the constituency, by none other than a few leaders from TRS themselves. Many local party cadre had opposed the candidature of B Madan Lal from the time TRS announced the tickets.