Telangana Jagruthi not to celebrate Bathukamma

HYDERABAD: This year’s Bathukamma festival will not be conducted by Telangana Jagruthi, the cultural organisation’s president and Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha announced on Friday.

“As it is an election year, we have decided not to conduct Bathukamma under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi. The allegations of Opposition leaders over the last four years on the festival conducted by Jagruthi have hurt me,” she said in a message on Friday.

Kavitha asserted that Telangana Jagruthi had never taken money from the State government for conducting the festivities and assured that it would not take money from the government in future too. She called upon women to celebrate Bathukamma, highlighting Telangana’s culture and traditions.

Meanwhile, several leaders of TDP and Congress joined the TRS in the presence of the MP. Kavitha said she hoped the TRS flag would fly high in Jagtial district after the Assembly elections. TRS Jagtial Assembly candidate Sanjay Kumar, leaders Bandari Narender, Gangam Sway, Rangu Gopal, K Giri, Prabhat were also present.