Home States Telangana

No country for women?

 In the last four years, Telangana reportedly saw over 1,700 women and children rescued from sex trafficking.

Published: 07th October 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the last four years, Telangana reportedly saw over 1,700 women and children rescued from sex trafficking. However, not a single accused of sex trafficking was convicted. This shocking data was put to perspective by a research report, ‘Situation of Child Trafficking in states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’ undertaken by Dr Pravin P Patkar, a retired faculty member of TISS, which was released on Saturday.

The report highlights that from June 2014 to July 2017 the CID wing of Telangana police rescued 1717 victims of whom 222 were children and 1495 were adult women. During the same phase through 1081 traffickers, 48 pimps and 908 clientele were arrested by the police, none of them could be convicted under any of the available sections.

Experts opine there are multiple reasons as to why the conviction rates are so poor in these cases. “For better conviction rates, there should be stronger cases built against the accused. The police can use POCSO, JJ Act, Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and provision of IPC. However, the data from NCRB highlights that, in the case of child victims, the cases are more than often not filed under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act,” explains Mamatha Raghuveer of NGO Tharuni.

In fact, of the many cases, Telangana saw on crimes against children, across 2014-16 the sections under ITPA was used only for 6 cases, with two in 2015 and 1 in 2016. The lions share of cases were filed under POSCO(1447) and JJ Act(672). “The high number of cases under POCSOA and negligible under ITPA raises questions whether the trafficking cases against children are now merely being treated under POCSOA,” notes the study, thereby making data on child victims go missing.

Even in adult women trafficking cases majority of the cases were booked under IPC sections 376 (3248) and not ITPA(684) between 2014-17. Experts add that the additional punishment under ITPA of the minimum of 7 years to the maximum of lifetimes with a fine of Rs 1 lakh can make the case stronger for traffickers. Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police for Rachakonda noted that the lack of convictions was also due to the fact that these networks were becoming highly sophisticated, giving complications to the investigators. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sex Trafficking Child Trafficking POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices