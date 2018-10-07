Three corporal punishment cases in three days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A class 8 student of a Shivaji Vidyalaya, Tondpally in Shamshabad was brutally thrashed by his teacher for not being attentive in the class on Saturday. D Bharath was caught laughing in the classroom when Hanumantha Rao, maths teacher was teaching. Furious with the 12-year-old for disturbing the class, Rao caned him leaving his arm and back badly bruised.

Bharath’s father D Mallesh has alleged that despite assuring them that action would be taken against the accused teacher, the principal Hariprasad did nothing. “The principal is protecting the teacher who has beaten up our son so badly. We are demanding his suspension,” Mallesh told Express.

In another incident that happened on Saturday, a class three student, Harichandra Prasad of Srichaitanya Olampiyad School Boduppal was beaten up with a scale by his Hindi teacher. These are just a couple in the long line of incidents in which teachers have been accused of dishing out corporal punishment. This despite NCPCR making corporal punishment illegal in schools. It may be recalled earlier on Thursday LB Nagar police booked a Telugu teacher, Sujatha of Government Primary School in LB Nagar for hitting a class 4 student, J Nikhil on his head for not being attentive in class.

Child rights activist, Achyuta Rao from Balala Hakkula Sangham demanded that the accused teachers must be booked to set a precedent. “3 incidents of severe corporal punishment in 3 days show the impunity with which teachers work. The Education Department is least bothered to take any action against them. Schools often blindly recruit teachers with no formal training,” he said.

Scolding, physical punishment impair emotions and learning

Mental health experts echo that incidents of corporal punishment are on the rise as teachers lack the requisite training and temperament to deal with hyperactive children. Since they are not very cooperative, teachers get frustrated and beat them up. Dr Jayanti Sunderam, counselling psychologist, said that even yelling at the children in school can impair their emotions, resulting in low self-esteem into adulthood. T Vijaya Kumar, commissioner and director of school education refused to comment on the issue