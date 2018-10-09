Home States Telangana

BJP to field former ABVP leader Rahul Saridena against KT Rama Rao?

Sources in the BJP say that, irrespective of the final result, they wish for their candidate to give KT Rama Rao a tough fight.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: As many as six candidates are in the running for the BJP ticket from Sircilla, where they will have the onerous task of fighting TRS’ incumbent KT Rama Rao. It is learnt that the party has almost narrowed down to Rahul Saridena, a former ABVP student leader and educationist. Saridena has served the party in various capacities since 1993.

He is said to have campaigned hard for the party during the MPTC elections in Mustabad mandal. He has served as convenor for the corporate cell of the State unit and as in-charge of the Secunderabad constituency. His caste — Velama, same as KT Rama Rao — is also expected to come useful. Competing with Saridena for the ticket are Matta Venkateshwar Reddy, a former ZPTC from Mustabad, Sujatha Reddy, Jayasri of Karimnagar and Reddaboina Gopi.

Sources in the BJP say that, irrespective of the final result, they wish for their candidate to give KT Rama Rao a tough fight. In 2014, the party candidate Akula Vijaya secured 14,494 votes (9.18 per cent).

