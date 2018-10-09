Does BJP see another Yogi Adityanath in Swami Paripoornananda?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Last month he was banished from the city, now he’s likely to spearhead the poll campaign of the party ruling at the Centre. Meet Swami Paripoornananda, the ‘chosen one’ to lead the saffron party in Telangana. The ‘controversial’ pontiff of Sreepeethan of Kakinanda had a special darshan on Monday with BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday.

He also reportedly met with party general secretary Ram Madhav and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and pontiffs-in-arms Yogi Adityanath to discuss “future plans”. Rumours are that Paripoornananda, indeed, would be announced as the party’s chief ministerial candidate and might be asked to contest from Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat.

After the meeting, he claimed that Shah had invited him for the meeting. “We held detailed deliberations on dharma and values of the country. We also discussed future plans. All decisions are to be made by Amit Shah, I will do whatever he wants me to do,” he said. “The guidelines too would be announced by Amit Shah. I have no personal interests,” he said.

Any plans, he hinted, would be finalised and revealed only after Navaratri as Paripoornananda will celebrate dasara at Sree Peetham. After that, he is likely to kickstart his campaign for BJP. The choice of the pontiff to lead the campaign was partially revealed by BJP much earlier when they accorded him a welcome on his return to the city after his externment.

From externment to meetings with Shah

In July, Swami Paripoornananda was externed from Hyderabad by Telangana police for ‘making incendiary comments in public’. This order was suspended by the High Court in August. Another person, Kathi Mahesh, a film critic and Dalit rights activist, was also externed at the same time. However, he wasn’t given any relief by the court.

