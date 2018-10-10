Home States Telangana

AIMIM to up their social media game ahead of Telangana Assembly polls

For six days a week, the party holds 'Durbars', where the seven legislators along with MP Owaisi tend to citizens problems.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polls are here and All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory. First step in this regard is boosting social media and internet presence. Unlike Congress or BJP, AIMIM which only holds seven constituencies in the State does not have an official Twitter or Facebook page. The party does not even have an official website.

The official accounts of party chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram and their various functionaries act as the official source of information on the internet. This, however, does not mean that party’s has no presence in social media. Owaisi who has around 24 lakh followers on Facebook, higher than TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and BJP Telangana President Dr K Laxman.

They each have 4.7 lakh and 3.2 lakh followers respectively. Owaisi’s statements, which often go viral, trend on various websites in the form of video snippets. However, the party would be looking to bank on an arrangement that is “unique” to boost its popularity. For six days a week, the party holds “Durbars”, where the seven legislators along with MP Owaisi tend to citizens problems.

“This is only done here in AIMIM. One does not need an appointment, or go through assistants to meet the MP or the MLAs. If they know that Owaisi is in the city, they can readily come down,” said a party source. The party would be looking to use these features as a talking point on social media. “We would be highlighting these things in videos. Apart from these, we are making videos on the “report card” of our seven MLAs.” On Tuesday, the party uploaded the “report card” video of Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The local party, has as of now handed over the workings of social media to an external agency. This, after their social media head was removed following an internal squabble.

