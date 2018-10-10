Home States Telangana

Thadikal man found dead, ‘honour’ killing suspected

The parents of the deceased, Gaddi Kumar, claim he was murdered by the family of a minor girl he was in love with.

Published: 10th October 2018 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Police try to pacify relatives of Gaddi Kumar (inset) in Karimnagar on Tuesday. His body was found in a cotton field two days after he went missing | express

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The body of a 23-year-old who had gone missing two days ago was on Tuesday found lying in a cotton field in the outskirts of Thadikal village under Shankarapatnam Police Station limits, raising suspicions that the death was a case of honour killing.

The parents of the deceased, Gaddi Kumar, claim he was murdered by the family of a minor girl he was in love with.

A few days back, both Kumar’s and the girl’s parents agreed to get them married once the girl became a major, but his mother said the girl’s family had not made peace with the relationship as the young man belonged to the Yadava community and the girl to the Gouda community.

Kumar’s last conversation with his family was on Sunday night. “He rang me up from Huzurabad and asked me what I had cooked. He was on his way home,” his mother Mallamma recollected tearfully. She alleged that the girl’s father had invited Kumar over with the intention of killing him. Mallamma added that the family had approached the police, but they failed to take any action. Kumar’s brother Ramesh alleged that the girl’s parents may have poisoned his drink.

Thadikal villagers took to the streets to protest the alleged murder and staged a rasta roko along Karimnagar-Warangal highway.

Huzurabad ACP Kurpakar, circle inspector G Madhavi and Shankarapatnam SI Satyanarayana tried to bring the situation under control, but enraged villagers attacked their vehicles and damaged its windows. “We received a complaint yesterday from the man’s parents saying he had gone missing. We found him dead today. As of now, we are unable to come to a conclusion on the cause of the death, but a murder case has been filed under IPC 302,” said Huzurabad (rural) circle inspector.

“We don’t know if it is an honour killing case. A case of sexual harassment has been filed by the girl’s father,” he added.

Police have conducted a preliminary investigation and registered a case of suspicious death. The probe will continue to determine whether the death was a suicide or murder. The 23-year-old’s autopsy report indicates that he had injuries and blisters on his body.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thadikal man raped Honour killing Telangana honour killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride