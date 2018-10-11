Home States Telangana

PM Modi must sack MJ Akbar if he believes in Beti Bachao: Asaduddin Owaisi

Women journalists have called out Union Minister and former journalist MJ Akbar's name on Twitter.​

Published: 11th October 2018 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime minister Narendra Modi should sack Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar and a suo motu case should be taken up against him, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi said here on Wednesday following numerous allegations of sexual harassment against the former editor-turned politician.

“MJ Akbar has crossed all the boundaries of human decency. He has no right to continue in Modi’s cabinet,” Owaisi told media persons. “I want to request Sushma Swaraj to read the three journalists’ articles.

I am sure that after reading those, she would not allow Akbar even to come to office,” he said.  
For the past few days numerous accounts of sexual harassment have surfaced against the journalist in India’s #MeToo movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi MJ Akbar #MeToo sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp