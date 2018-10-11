PM Modi must sack MJ Akbar if he believes in Beti Bachao: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime minister Narendra Modi should sack Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar and a suo motu case should be taken up against him, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi said here on Wednesday following numerous allegations of sexual harassment against the former editor-turned politician.

“MJ Akbar has crossed all the boundaries of human decency. He has no right to continue in Modi’s cabinet,” Owaisi told media persons. “I want to request Sushma Swaraj to read the three journalists’ articles.

I am sure that after reading those, she would not allow Akbar even to come to office,” he said.

For the past few days numerous accounts of sexual harassment have surfaced against the journalist in India’s #MeToo movement.